Oscar 2023: la lista completa de nominados a lo mejor del cine de Hollywood

Cada vez falta menos para que el mundo entero conozca a los ganadores dentro de los Premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas (Academy Award), uno de los eventos de mayor relevancia que se celebra año con año. Sin embargo, este martes 24 de enero, como se anunció con antelación, se dará a conocer la lista completa de los nominados de la edición número 95.
Los encargados de hacer el anuncio son Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la Academia en punto de las 07:30 horas, tiempo de la Ciudad de México a través de las redes sociales de Disney Plus así como en la página oficial de los Premios Oscar. Es menester recordar que será el próximo domingo 12 de marzo cuando se anuncien a los galardonados; el productor Jimmy Kimmel será el encargado de presentar la ceremonia.
"The Whale" con Brendan Fraser que es favorito para llevarse la estatuilla dorada al Mejor Actor, "Elvis" con Austin Butler y Tom Hanks, "Babylon" con Brad Pitt, Diego Calva y Margot Robbie, son algunas de las cintas favoritas para llevarse los aplausos de los presentes en el magno evento. Quienes podrían darle la satisfacción a México de hacerse de un reconocimiento son Guillermo del Toro con "Pinocho", Alejandro González Iñárritu con "Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades".
Lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2023
Actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau- The Whale
- Kerrey Codon - The Banshees of Insherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything everywhere all at once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything everywhere all at once
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Babylon (Mary Zophers)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)
- Elvis (Catherin Martin)
- Everything everywhere all at once (Shirley Kurata)
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)
Mejor Sonido
- All quiet on the western front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Score
- All quiet on the wastern front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Insherin
- Everything everywhere all at once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- All quiet on the wastern front
- Glass Onion: A knives out mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor Guion Original
- The Banshees of Insherin
- Everything everywhere all at once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle od sadness
Mejor Corto Live Action
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille (Alfonso Cuarón)
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor Corto Animado
- The fox, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The flying sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My year of dicks
- An Ostrich told me the world is fake and i think i believe it
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Fleeson (The Banshees Of Inischerin)
- Brial Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelsman)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inischerin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything everywhere all at once)
Mejor Canción Original
- “Applause”- Tell If Like a Woman
- “Hold my hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift me up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatuu” – RRR
- “this is life” - (Everything everywhere all at once
Mejor Documental
- All that breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Fire of love
- A house made os splinters
- Navalny
Mejor Documental Corto
- The elephant whisperers
- Haulout
- How do yo measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell effect
- Strangers at the gate
Mejor Película Extranjera
- All quiet on the western front (Alemania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polonia)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinoccho
- Marcel the Shell with shoes on
- Puss in boots: the last wish
- The sea beast
- Turning Red
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- All quiet on the western front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All quiet on the western front
- Avatar: The way of water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelman
Mejor Edición
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything everyonce all at once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Fotografía
- All quiet on western front
- Bardo, false chronicle of a handfull of truths
- Empire of light
- Tár
Mejor Efectos Especiales
- All quiet on the wester front
- Avatar: The way of water
- The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything everywhere all at once)
Mejor Dirección
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Daniel kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Everything everywhere all at once)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sandess)
Mejor Película
- All quiet on the wstern front
- Avatar: The way of water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything everywhere all at once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
