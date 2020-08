Ellas son las mujeres que intentaron llegar a la Casa Blanca antes de Kamala Harris

View this post on Instagram

Shirley Chisholm - activist, congresswoman, educator and feminist. Chisholm was born on November 30, 1924, in a predominantly black neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. After graduating from Brooklyn College in 1946, she began her career as a teacher and went on to earn a masteru0026#39;s degree in elementary education from Columbia University. She then became a consultant to the New York City Division of Day Care. Ever aware of racial and gender inequality, she joined local chapters of theu00a0League of Women Voters, NAACP, the Urban League, as well as theu00a0Democratic Party club. In 1968, Chisholm made history by becoming the United Statesu0026#39; first African American congresswoman. During her seat in congress, u201cFighting Shirleyu201d introduced more than 50 pieces of legislation and championed racial and gender equality, the plight of the poor, and ending the Vietnam War. Chisholm went on to make history yet again, becoming the firstu00a0African American and the second woman to make a bid for the U.S. presidency with a major party when she ran for the Democratic nomination in 1972. Discrimination followed Chisholmu2019s quest for the Democratic Party presidential nomination. She was blocked from participating in televised primary debates, and after taking legal action, was permitted to make just one speech. u0026#34;I am not the candidate of black America, although I am black and proud. I am not the candidate of the womenu0026#39;s movement of this country, although I am a woman and I am equally proud of that. I am the candidate of the people, and my presence before you now symbolizes a new era in American political history.u0026#34; Chisholm won 152 delegates before withdrawing from the race. Chisholm said, u201cI want to be remembered as a woman u2026 who dared to be a catalyst of change.u201d Info from: http://womenshistory.org Biography.com #art #design #blacklivesmatter #blm #shirleychisholm #activist #femaleartist #femaleempowerment #quote #type #typography #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen #girlpower #artist #illustration #adobeillustrator #illustrator