Mejores series del Siglo XXI según BBC para hacer un maratón cada fin de semana

La BBC Culture acaba de realizar una encuesta a más de 200 expertos en televisión de más de 40 países y como resultado se dio un ranking con las 100 mejores series del Siglo XXI hasta la fecha, es decir de los últimos 21 años.
De acuerdo con la BBC en total se votaron 460 series diferentes de 43 países, desde naciones tan lejanas como Albania hasta Uruguay.
Según la lista de la BBC Culture, la serie que se ubica en lo más alto de la lista es el aclamado drama de HBO Max The Wire, la cual fue creada por David Simon. Muy de cerca se encuentra otra producción de HBO, la exitosa Mad Men.
Por otro lado, en tercer lugar está la multi premiada y ovacionada Breaking Bad, creada por Vince Gilligan para la AMC y distribuida por Netflix. La única serie con manos mexicanas en la producción es Narcos, la cual es una serie de la misma plataforma,
La lista tiene en el lugar número 100 a Gambito de Dama, la historia protagonizada por Anya Taylor-Joy. A continuacíón te dejamos la lista completa con cada una de las plataforma dónde las puedes ver y con algunos tráilers.
Las mejores serie según BBC Cultures
1.-The Wire (2002-2008) HBO Max
2.- Mad Men (2007-2015) HBO Max
3.- Breaking Bad (2008-2013) Netflix
4.- Fleabag (2016-2019) HBO Max
5.- Game of Thrones (2011-2019) HBO Max
6.- I May Destroy You (2020) HBO Max y Prime Video
7.- The Leftovers (2014-2017) HBO Max
8.-The Americans (2013-2018) Prime Video
9.- The Office (Original Version) (2001-2003) Prime Video**
10.- Succession (2018-) HBO Max
11.- BoJack Horseman (2014-2020) Netflix
12.- Six Feet Under (2001-2005) HBO Max
13.- Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) Netflix
14.- Atlanta (2016-) Netflix
15.- Chernobyl (2019) HBO Max
16.- The Crown (2016-) Netflix
17.- 30 Rock (2006-2013) Prime Video**
18.- Deadwood (2004-2006) Prime Video**
19.- Lost (2004-2010) Star Plus
20.- The Thick of It (2005-2012) Prime Video**
21.- Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-) HBO Max**
22.- Black Mirror (2011-) Netflix
23.- Better Call Saul (2015-2022) Netflix
24.- Veep (2012-2019) HBO Max
25.- Sherlock (2010-2017) Netflix**
26.- Watchmen (2019) HBO Max
27.-Line of Duty (2012-2021) Netflix**
28.- Friday Night Lights (2006-2011) Netflix
29.-Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) Prime Video
30.- Girls (2012-2017) HBO Max**
31.-True Detective (2014-2019) HBO Max
32.-Arrested Development (2003-2019) Netflix
33 .-The Good Wife (2009-2016) Prime Video
34.- The Bridge (2011-2018)****
35.-Fargo (2014-) Netflix
36.- Downton Abbey (2010-2015)* Prime Video
36 .- Band of Brothers (2001)* HBO Max
38.- The Handmaid's Tale (2017-) Paramount Plus
39.- The Office (American Version) (2005-2013) HBO Max y Paramount Plus
40.- Borgen (2010-2012) Netflix**
41.- Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020) Prime Video
42.- Peep Show (2003-2015)****
43.- La casa de papel (2017-2021) Netflix
44.- Community (2009-2015) Netflix
45.- The Good Fight (2017-) Prime Video
46.- Homeland (2011-2020) Star Plus
47.- Grey's Anatomy (2005-) Star Plus y Netflix
48.- Inside No 9 (2014-) Europa +
49.- The Bureau (2015-)****
50.- Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017) Netflix**
51.-Small Axe (2020)***
52.-This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)***
53.- Call My Agent! (2015-2020) Netflix
54.- Happy Valley (2014-) Europa +
55 .- The Shield (2002-2008) Prime Video
56.-The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019) HBO Max y Prime Video
57.-The Young Pope (2016) Star Plus
58.- Dark (2017-2020) Netflix
59.-The Underground Railroad (2021) Prime Video
60.- House of Cards (2013-2018) Netflix
61.- Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008) Netflix
62.- The Good Place (2016-2020) Netflix
62.- Pose (2018-2021) HBO Max
64.-Detectorists (2014-2017)
65.-Orange is the New Black (2013-2019) Netflix
66.- Mare of Easttown (2021) HBO Max
67.- RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)
68.- Stranger Things (2016-) Netflix
69.- 24 (2001-2010) Star Plus
70.- Battlestar Galactic (2004-2009) Peacock***
71.- Enlightened (2011-2013)
72.- Gilmore Girls (2000-2007) Netflix
73.- Planeta Tierra (2006) Disney Plus
74.- Utopia (2013-2014)
75.- Babylon Berlin (2017-)
76.- Rick y Morty (2013-) HBO Max y Netflix
77.- American Crime Story (2016-) Star Plus
78.- The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)
79.- Mindhunter (2017-2019) Netflix
80.- Dr. House (2004-2012) Prime Video
81 .-OJ: Made in America (2016) Netflix
82.- Big Little Lies (2017-2019) HBO Max
83.- Insecure (2016-2021)
84.- Normal People (2020)*
84.- Narcos (2015-2017)* Netflix
86.- How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) Star Plus
87.-The Comeback (2005-2014) HBO Max**
88.- The OA (2016-2019) Netflix
89.- Dexter (2006-2013) Paramount Plus
90.- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)****
91.-Westworld (2016-) HBO Max
92.-Show Me a Hero (2015)
93.- Treme (2010-2013)
94.- Louie (2010-2015)
95.- Luther (2010-2019)
96.- Catastrophe (2015-2019)
97.- Hannibal (2013-2015) Prime Video**
98.- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019) Netflix
99.- Steven Universe (2013-2020) Netflix
100.- Gambito de dama (2020) Netflix
*Series con la misma puntuación según la lista
** Sujeto a disposición del catálogo de tu país
*** No disponible en México
****Sin plataforma
