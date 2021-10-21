Mejores series del Siglo XXI según BBC para hacer un maratón cada fin de semana

La BBC Culture acaba de realizar una encuesta a más de 200 expertos en televisión de más de 40 países y como resultado se dio un ranking con las 100 mejores series del Siglo XXI hasta la fecha, es decir de los últimos 21 años.

De acuerdo con la BBC en total se votaron 460 series diferentes de 43 países, desde naciones tan lejanas como Albania hasta Uruguay.

Según la lista de la BBC Culture, la serie que se ubica en lo más alto de la lista es el aclamado drama de HBO Max The Wire, la cual fue creada por David Simon. Muy de cerca se encuentra otra producción de HBO, la exitosa Mad Men.

Por otro lado, en tercer lugar está la multi premiada y ovacionada Breaking Bad, creada por Vince Gilligan para la AMC y distribuida por Netflix. La única serie con manos mexicanas en la producción es Narcos, la cual es una serie de la misma plataforma,

La lista tiene en el lugar número 100 a Gambito de Dama, la historia protagonizada por Anya Taylor-Joy. A continuacíón te dejamos la lista completa con cada una de las plataforma dónde las puedes ver y con algunos tráilers.

Las mejores serie según BBC Cultures

1.-The Wire (2002-2008) HBO Max

2.- Mad Men (2007-2015) HBO Max

3.- Breaking Bad (2008-2013) Netflix

4.- Fleabag (2016-2019) HBO Max

5.- Game of Thrones (2011-2019) HBO Max

6.- I May Destroy You (2020) HBO Max y Prime Video

7.- The Leftovers (2014-2017) HBO Max

8.-The Americans (2013-2018) Prime Video

9.- The Office (Original Version) (2001-2003) Prime Video**

10.- Succession (2018-) HBO Max

11.- BoJack Horseman (2014-2020) Netflix

12.- Six Feet Under (2001-2005) HBO Max

13.- Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) Netflix

14.- Atlanta (2016-) Netflix

15.- Chernobyl (2019) HBO Max

16.- The Crown (2016-) Netflix

17.- 30 Rock (2006-2013) Prime Video**

18.- Deadwood (2004-2006) Prime Video**

19.- Lost (2004-2010) Star Plus

20.- The Thick of It (2005-2012) Prime Video**

21.- Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-) HBO Max**

22.- Black Mirror (2011-) Netflix

23.- Better Call Saul (2015-2022) Netflix

24.- Veep (2012-2019) HBO Max

25.- Sherlock (2010-2017) Netflix**

26.- Watchmen (2019) HBO Max

27.-Line of Duty (2012-2021) Netflix**

28.- Friday Night Lights (2006-2011) Netflix

29.-Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) Prime Video

30.- Girls (2012-2017) HBO Max**

31.-True Detective (2014-2019) HBO Max

32.-Arrested Development (2003-2019) Netflix

33 .-The Good Wife (2009-2016) Prime Video

34.- The Bridge (2011-2018)****

35.-Fargo (2014-) Netflix

36.- Downton Abbey (2010-2015)* Prime Video

36 .- Band of Brothers (2001)* HBO Max

38.- The Handmaid's Tale (2017-) Paramount Plus

39.- The Office (American Version) (2005-2013) HBO Max y Paramount Plus

40.- Borgen (2010-2012) Netflix**

41.- Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020) Prime Video

42.- Peep Show (2003-2015)****

43.- La casa de papel (2017-2021) Netflix

44.- Community (2009-2015) Netflix

45.- The Good Fight (2017-) Prime Video

46.- Homeland (2011-2020) Star Plus

47.- Grey's Anatomy (2005-) Star Plus y Netflix

48.- Inside No 9 (2014-) Europa +

49.- The Bureau (2015-)****

50.- Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017) Netflix**

51.-Small Axe (2020)***

52.-This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)***

53.- Call My Agent! (2015-2020) Netflix

54.- Happy Valley (2014-) Europa +

55 .- The Shield (2002-2008) Prime Video

56.-The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019) HBO Max y Prime Video

57.-The Young Pope (2016) Star Plus

58.- Dark (2017-2020) Netflix

59.-The Underground Railroad (2021) Prime Video

60.- House of Cards (2013-2018) Netflix

61.- Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008) Netflix

62.- The Good Place (2016-2020) Netflix

62.- Pose (2018-2021) HBO Max

64.-Detectorists (2014-2017)

65.-Orange is the New Black (2013-2019) Netflix

66.- Mare of Easttown (2021) HBO Max

67.- RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)

68.- Stranger Things (2016-) Netflix

69.- 24 (2001-2010) Star Plus

70.- Battlestar Galactic (2004-2009) Peacock***

71.- Enlightened (2011-2013)

72.- Gilmore Girls (2000-2007) Netflix

73.- Planeta Tierra (2006) Disney Plus

74.- Utopia (2013-2014)

75.- Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76.- Rick y Morty (2013-) HBO Max y Netflix

77.- American Crime Story (2016-) Star Plus

78.- The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79.- Mindhunter (2017-2019) Netflix

80.- Dr. House (2004-2012) Prime Video

81 .-OJ: Made in America (2016) Netflix

82.- Big Little Lies (2017-2019) HBO Max

83.- Insecure (2016-2021)

84.- Normal People (2020)*

84.- Narcos (2015-2017)* Netflix

86.- How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) Star Plus

87.-The Comeback (2005-2014) HBO Max**

88.- The OA (2016-2019) Netflix

89.- Dexter (2006-2013) Paramount Plus

90.- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)****

91.-Westworld (2016-) HBO Max

92.-Show Me a Hero (2015)

93.- Treme (2010-2013)

94.- Louie (2010-2015)

95.- Luther (2010-2019)

96.- Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97.- Hannibal (2013-2015) Prime Video**

98.- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019) Netflix

99.- Steven Universe (2013-2020) Netflix

100.- Gambito de dama (2020) Netflix

*Series con la misma puntuación según la lista

** Sujeto a disposición del catálogo de tu país

*** No disponible en México

****Sin plataforma

SIGUE LEYENDO:

Netflix: Las tres mejores películas de todos los tiempos según IMDb para maratonear este fin