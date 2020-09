EMMY 2020: Los excéntricos atuendos de los nominados en la Alfombra Roja Virtual

View this post on Instagram

@zendaya - Los Angeles, CA - September 20, 2020 I KNEW IT! I CALLED IT! I knew that this moment would do to Christopher and this is such an amazing time considering it is fresh off of his CDFA Win, he has already arrived! Truly will go down as one of the greatest artists of our era. Emmy Nominee Zendaya attending the Virtual @televisionacad 2020 Emmy Ceremony wearing @christopherjohnrogers Fall 2020 RTW, with @louboutinworld u201cCristacorau201d 120mm Pump(SOLD OUT), and @bulgari Amethyst Cushion Necklace(Price Upon Request) Thank You @stellenevolandes for the photo! ud83eudd17 Styled by @luxurylaw Hair by @larryjarahsims Makeup by @officialsheiks for @lancomeofficial