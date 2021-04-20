MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, esta es la lista completa de nominados
MTV ha dado a conocer las nominaciones a su edición 2021 de los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” y “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”, los cuales se desarrollarán en la ciudad de Los Angeles y consistirán en dos noches en donde se premiará a lo mejor de la TV y el cine.
Esta edición, que ya es considerada como toda una experiencia épica que durará dos días, se transmitirá en vivo por MTV el domingo 16 de mayo desde The Palladium en Los Angeles a las 20:00 horas, tiempo del centro de México, y dos horas más tarde en el horario de Argentina y Brasil .
Durante esa noche de domingo los nominados a las categorías de series de TV guionadas y cine serán anunciados, mientras que los premiados a lo mejor de los reality shows, “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”, se transmitirán en vivo el lunes 17 de mayo en el mismo horario.
Este día se premiará a los ganadores en las categorías relacionadas a televisión no guionada y reality shows. Como detalle adicional destaca la participación de la guapa actriz Vanessa Hudgens, quien fungirá la anfitriona del evento. Además de diversas sorpresas que ya están programadas, y de las tan esperadas presentaciones musicales, las cuales serán anunciadas en los próximos días.
Lista completa de nominados: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021
Esta es la primera ocasión en que MTV ha decidido expandir la premiación para incluir y premiar a lo mejor de la televisión no guionada y reality shows. Desde el día de ayer lunes 19 de abril, y hasta el 30 de abril, los fans ya pueden votar por sus favoritos en las 25 categorías sin género, entre ellas “Mejor beso,” “Actuación revelación,” “Mejor show,” ect., solo necesitarán ingresar a la página vote.mtv.com y elegir a sus favoritos.
Entre los programas que lideran las nominaciones de los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” se encuentran WandaVision (con 5), Emily In Paris (4), The Boys (4), Bridgerton (3), Borat Siguiente Película Documental (3) y The Mandalorian (3),. A continuación te presentamos el listado completo:
Mejor película
- Borat Siguiente Película Documental
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Mejor serie
- Bridgerton
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- The Boys
- WandaVision
Mejor actuación en una película
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie
Mejor actuación en una serie
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
- Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy
- Emma Corrin - The Crown
- Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Mejor héroe
- Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984
- Jack Quaid - The Boys
- Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian
- Teyonah Parris - WandaVision
Mejor beso
- Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks
- Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever
- Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton
Mejor actuación de comedia
- Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek
- Eric Andre - Bad Trip
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America
Mejor villano
- Aya Cash - The Boys
- Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
- Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Actuación revelación
- Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia
- Ashley Park - Emily in Paris
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Paul Mescal - Normal People
- Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Mejor pelea
- Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Final Funhouse Fight
- Cobra Kai - Finale House Fight
- The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
- WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Actuación terrorífica
- Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man
- Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
- Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes
- Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Vince Vaughn - Freaky
Mejor dúo
- Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
- The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
- Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted: Lista completa de nominados
Mejor serie docu-reality show
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Black Ink Crew New York
- Bling Empire
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Mejor reality show internacional
- Acapulco Shore
- Geordie Shore
- Love Island (ITV)
- ¡Nailed it! México
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Mejor show de citas
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Ex On The Beach
- Love Is Blind
- Ready to Love
- The Bachelorette
Mejor elenco en un reality
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Mejor reality de competencia
- Legendary
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Challenge
- The Circle
- The Masked Singer
Mejor reality de lifestyle
- Deliciousness
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
- Making The Cut
- Nailed It!
- Queer Eye
Mejor nuevo reality
- Bling Empire
- Cardi Tries
- Selena + Chef
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
- VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Mejor Talk Show
- A Little Late with Lilly Singh
- Red Table Talk
- The Breakfast Club
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Mejor reality de comedia o juegos
- Floor Is Lava
- Impractical Jokers
- Kids Say the Darndest Things
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
- Ridiculousness
Mejor host
- Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
- Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
- Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
Estrella revelación en redes
- Addison Rae
- Bretman Rock
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jalaiah Harmon
- Rickey Thompson
Mejor reality de misterio o crimen
- Catfish: The TV Show
- Evil Lives Here
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Unsolved Mysteries
Mejor pelea
- Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
- Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
- Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
