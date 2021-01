¿Qué paso el 9 de enero? Nació Simone de Beauvoir una escritora muy feminista

On 9th of January:

1908

Simone de Beauvoir, French writer and feminist who gave a literary transcription to the themes of existentialism, was born in Paris.



Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir at the Balzac Memorial

Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre in Beijing, 1955 pic.twitter.com/FyOuNjCXIb