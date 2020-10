Jugar videojuegos te puede ayudar a detectar si sufres depresión

We updated the gameplay trailer on Steam! Get to know more about Tuli's story about the struggle with insecurities, #depression and friendship - told in a colorful, accessible way.



Feel free to wishlist it here: uD83EuDD17uD83DuDC9CuD83DuDC39https://t.co/MLXJ7m0WPG#mentalhealth #indiedevhour #indie pic.twitter.com/JSKLPnY2w9