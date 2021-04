Un crimen muy DULCE: hombre y DOS niños roban una HELADERÍA en Nueva York

uD83DuDEA8WANTED for BURGLARY: On 4/4 at approx 10:50 PM, at 80-60 Cooper Ave, the individual who was accompanied by two children, gained entry to the location by breaking the store window and removing unknown property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/4unJzVZor7