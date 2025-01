Así afectará la alineación planetaria a todos los SIGNOS del zodiaco, este es tu mensaje de HOY

This weekend's meet-cute: Saturn and Venus uD83DuDC9E



Over the last couple of weeks, the two planets have been coming closer and closer in the night sky—and on the 17th and 18th, they'll be just a couple finger widths apart. Get the details—no telescope needed: https://t.co/iNugmM4HDR pic.twitter.com/FHQY6FGha5