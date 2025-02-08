5 canciones poco conocidas en inglés para dedicarle a tu pareja en el Día de San Valentín

Ya llegó el Día de San Valentín y si todavía no sabes qué vas a regalarle a tu pareja o no tienes mucho dinero, siempre hay una opción mágica que no puedes pasar de largo. Se trata de hacerle una playlist o dedicarle varias canciones al hombre o a la mujer que te gusta.

La música tiene la capacidad única de comunicar emociones y sentimientos de una manera que las palabras a menudo no pueden igualar. Una canción de amor dedicada a tu pareja en San Valentín se convierte en un vehículo para expresar tu cariño, admiración o amor de una forma profunda, pero también muy personal.

En lugar de optar por un regalo material común, una canción de amor personalizada demuestra un nivel de consideración y esfuerzo que no tiene precio. Ya sea que la escribas tú mismo o que elijas una canción que tenga un significado especial para ambos, este regalo se convierte en un recuerdo duradero de su amor y de este día especial.

A medida que su relación evoluciona, las canciones de amor que comparten pueden convertirse en una banda sonora que marca los momentos importantes y especiales. Desde la canción que sonó durante su primer baile hasta la que los acompañó en un viaje inolvidable, estas canciones se convierten en símbolos de su historia juntos.

La música tiene la capacidad de transportarnos a momentos y lugares específicos. Crédito: CANVA

Dedicar una canción en San Valentín añade un nuevo capítulo a esta banda sonora, enriqueciendo aún más su relación con recuerdos y emociones positivas. En un mundo donde los regalos materiales a menudo pierden su brillo con el tiempo, una canción de amor dedicada a tu pareja en San Valentín se convierte en un tesoro emocional que perdura.

Las mejores canciones en inglés para dedicarle a tu pareja

La música tiene la capacidad de transportarnos a momentos y lugares específicos, reviviendo emociones o recuerdos con cada nota, cada estrofa, un riff, un slo de piano, de guitarra o de saxofón, etcétera. Por eso hemos escogido algunas canciones en inglés si te quieres salir del molde de las canciones clásicas como "Every Breath You Take", "Something", "Yellow", "Sweet Child O Mine".

From The Star / Laufey

Don't you notice how

I get quiet when there's no one else around

Me and you and awkward silence

Don't you dare look at me that way

I don't need reminders of how you don't feel the same Oh, the burning pain

Listening to you harp on 'bout some new soulmate

She's so perfect

Blah, blah, blah

Oh, how I wish you'll wake up one day

Run to me, confess your love

At least just let me say

You've Made Me So Very Happy - Blood Sweat Tears

I lost at love before

Got mad and closed the door

But you said "try, just once more"

I chose you for the one

Now we're having so much fun

You treated me so kind

I'm about to lose my mind

You made me so very happy

I'm so glad you came into my life The others were untrue

But when it came to loving you

I'd spend my whole life with you

Cause you came and you took control

You touched my very soul

You always showed me that

Loving you was where it's at

You made me so very happy

I'm so glad you came into my life

Run Away With Me / Carly Rae Japsen

You're stuck in my head, stuck on my heart, stuck on my body, body

I wanna go, get out of here, I'm sick of the party, party

I'd run away

I'd run away with you

Ooh This is the part, you've got to say all that you're feeling, feeling

Packing a bag, we're leaving tonight when everyone's sleeping, sleeping

Let's run away

I'll run away with you

Ooh

Your Song / Elton John

It's a little bit funny this feeling inside

I'm not one of those who can easily hide

I don't have much money, but, boy, if I did

I'd buy a big house where we both could live If I was a sculptor, but then again, no

Or a man who makes potions in a travelling show

I know it's not much, but it's the best I can do

My gift is my song and this one's for you

Paper Lanterns / Green Day

Now I rest my head from

Such an endless dreary time

A time of hopes and happiness

That had you on my mind

Those days are gone and now it seems

As if I'll get some rest

But now and then I'll see you again

And it puts my heart to the test So when do all my troubles gonna end?

I'm understanding now that

We are only friends

To this day I'm asking why

I still think about you

No More Lonely Nights / Paul McCartney