5 canciones poco conocidas en inglés para dedicarle a tu pareja en el Día de San Valentín

Ya llegó el Día de San Valentín y si todavía no sabes qué vas a regalarle a tu pareja o no tienes mucho dinero, siempre hay una opción mágica que no puedes pasar de largo. Se trata de hacerle una playlist o dedicarle varias canciones al hombre o a la mujer que te gusta.
La música tiene la capacidad única de comunicar emociones y sentimientos de una manera que las palabras a menudo no pueden igualar. Una canción de amor dedicada a tu pareja en San Valentín se convierte en un vehículo para expresar tu cariño, admiración o amor de una forma profunda, pero también muy personal.
En lugar de optar por un regalo material común, una canción de amor personalizada demuestra un nivel de consideración y esfuerzo que no tiene precio. Ya sea que la escribas tú mismo o que elijas una canción que tenga un significado especial para ambos, este regalo se convierte en un recuerdo duradero de su amor y de este día especial.
A medida que su relación evoluciona, las canciones de amor que comparten pueden convertirse en una banda sonora que marca los momentos importantes y especiales. Desde la canción que sonó durante su primer baile hasta la que los acompañó en un viaje inolvidable, estas canciones se convierten en símbolos de su historia juntos.
Dedicar una canción en San Valentín añade un nuevo capítulo a esta banda sonora, enriqueciendo aún más su relación con recuerdos y emociones positivas. En un mundo donde los regalos materiales a menudo pierden su brillo con el tiempo, una canción de amor dedicada a tu pareja en San Valentín se convierte en un tesoro emocional que perdura.
Las mejores canciones en inglés para dedicarle a tu pareja
La música tiene la capacidad de transportarnos a momentos y lugares específicos, reviviendo emociones o recuerdos con cada nota, cada estrofa, un riff, un slo de piano, de guitarra o de saxofón, etcétera. Por eso hemos escogido algunas canciones en inglés si te quieres salir del molde de las canciones clásicas como "Every Breath You Take", "Something", "Yellow", "Sweet Child O Mine".
From The Star / Laufey
Don't you notice how
I get quiet when there's no one else around
Me and you and awkward silence
Don't you dare look at me that way
I don't need reminders of how you don't feel the same
Oh, the burning pain
Listening to you harp on 'bout some new soulmate
She's so perfect
Blah, blah, blah
Oh, how I wish you'll wake up one day
Run to me, confess your love
At least just let me say
You've Made Me So Very Happy - Blood Sweat Tears
I lost at love before
Got mad and closed the door
But you said "try, just once more"
I chose you for the one
Now we're having so much fun
You treated me so kind
I'm about to lose my mind
You made me so very happy
I'm so glad you came into my life
The others were untrue
But when it came to loving you
I'd spend my whole life with you
Cause you came and you took control
You touched my very soul
You always showed me that
Loving you was where it's at
You made me so very happy
I'm so glad you came into my life
Run Away With Me / Carly Rae Japsen
You're stuck in my head, stuck on my heart, stuck on my body, body
I wanna go, get out of here, I'm sick of the party, party
I'd run away
I'd run away with you
Ooh
This is the part, you've got to say all that you're feeling, feeling
Packing a bag, we're leaving tonight when everyone's sleeping, sleeping
Let's run away
I'll run away with you
Ooh
Your Song / Elton John
It's a little bit funny this feeling inside
I'm not one of those who can easily hide
I don't have much money, but, boy, if I did
I'd buy a big house where we both could live
If I was a sculptor, but then again, no
Or a man who makes potions in a travelling show
I know it's not much, but it's the best I can do
My gift is my song and this one's for you
Paper Lanterns / Green Day
Now I rest my head from
Such an endless dreary time
A time of hopes and happiness
That had you on my mind
Those days are gone and now it seems
As if I'll get some rest
But now and then I'll see you again
And it puts my heart to the test
So when do all my troubles gonna end?
I'm understanding now that
We are only friends
To this day I'm asking why
I still think about you
No More Lonely Nights / Paul McCartney
I can't wait another day until I call you
You've only got my heart on a string and everything a-flutter
But another lonely night might take forever
We've only got each other to blame
It's all the same to me love
'Cause I know what I feel to be right
No more lonely nights
No more lonely nights
You're my guiding light
Day or night I'm always there