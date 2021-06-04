Dua Lipa estrena "Love Again" y le copia baile country a Ángela Aguilar: VIDEO

La cantante Dua Lipa está de estreno, pues este viernes lanzó el video de su canción "Love Again", el cual ha causado revuelo en las redes hasta colocarse como tendencia, pues la londinense sorprendió como sensual vaquera y bailando country, algo que ha sido comparado con el último éxito de la mexicana Ángela Aguilar.

Recordemos que el pasado 2 de abril la hija más pequeña del cantante de música regional Pepe Aguilar estrenó la canción "En realidad", la cual ha tenido un gran éxito en las plataformas. Al tener una particular coreografía, la joven de 17 años también lanzó un reto que de la misma forma se convirtió en un éxito en redes como TikTok.

Aunque en su momento Aguilar también fue comparada con el grupo Caballo Dorado, quien es conocido por sus canciones "No rompas más" y "Payaso de rodeo", las cuáles se han convertido en clásicos por sus famosas coreografías que son conocidas por casi todo México.

En abril Ángela estrenó "En realidad". Foto: Especial

Dua Lipa conquista con baile country

A pocas horas de que Lipa estrenó "Love Again" el video ya rebasó el primer millón de reproducciones en Youtube y se ha convertido en tendencia en las redes sociales como Twitter, donde los fans han expresado su sorpresa al ver a la cantante y compositora británica con una imagen muy vaquera.

En el videoclip se puede ver a Dua vistiendo con un look de sombrero, botas vaqueras y hasta montando un toro mecánico, por lo que en México también ha sido comparada con la cantante Ana Bárbara, creando divertidos memes, sin embargo esto sólo ha generado que más y más personas entren a ver el estreno de la cantante de 25 años.

La canción forma parte del álbum Future Nostalgia, el segundo álbum de estudio de la británica que fue lanzado el 27 de marzo de 2020. El tema principal del disco "Future Nostalgia" se lanzó como sencillo promocional el 13 de diciembre de 2019.

Letra de Love Again de Dua Lipa

I never thought that I would find a way out

I never thought I'd hear my heart beat so loud

I can't believe there's something left in my chest anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again

I used to think that I was made out of stone

I used to spend so many nights on my own

I never knew I had it in me to dance anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again

Show me that heaven's right here, baby

Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy

Never have I ever met somebody like you

Used to be afraid of love and what it might do

But goddamn, you got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

Again

So many nights, my tears fell harder than rain

Scared I would take my broken heart to the grave

I'd rather die than have to live in a storm like before

But goddamn, you got me in love again

Show me that heaven's right here, baby

Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy

Never have I ever met somebody like you

Used to be afraid of love and what it might do

But goddamn, you got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

Again

I can't believe, I can't believe

I finally found someone

I'll sink my teeth in disbelief

'Cause you're the one that I want

I can't believe, I can't believe

I'm not afraid anymore

Goddamn, you got me in love again

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

I never thought that I would find a way out

I never thought I'd hear my heart beat so loud

I can't believe there's something left in my chest anymore

Oh, goddamn, you got me in love again

I can't believe, I can't believe

I finally found someone

I'll sink my teeth in disbelief

'Cause you're the one that I want

I can't believe there's something left inside my chest anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

(Again, and again, and again, and again, and again)

kyog