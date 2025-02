Muere querida influencer de tan sólo 26 años, esta fue la devastadora enfermedad que documentó en TikTok

Last night our Bailey B passed on to Heaven. Although we selfishly wanted her here forever we are at peace knowing that she no longer has to endure any pain or suffering. This past month+ has been an absolute devastating nightmare for Bailey as well as our families. Bailey fought so hard these past 2 years. It’s been an incredible journey to watch and I am so honored to be your husband and caregiver. Her spirit is as radiant as the sun. Bailey is such a light, and we plan on continuing to let it shine on. Myself, and our families will share her platform to tell stories about great memories and knowledge passed on to us from B. She was and always will be such a spark to so many, her story will live on. -Caden #coloncancerawareness