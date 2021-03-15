Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021
El próximo 25 de abril se llevará a cabo la gala de los Premios Oscar 2021 en el Teatro Kodak de Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).
Lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021
La lista completa de nominados para los premios más prestigiosos del cine internacional es la siguiente:
Mejor Película
- “The Father”.
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
- “Mank”.
- “Minari”.
- “Nomadland”.
- “Promising Young Woman”.
- “Sound of Metal”.
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.
Mejor Actor
- Riz Ahmed: “Sound of Metal”.
- Chadwick Boseman: “Ma Rayney´s Black Bottom”.
- Anthony Hopkins: “The Father”.
- Gary Oldman: “Mank”.
- Steven Yeun: “Minari”.
Mejor Actriz
- Viola Davis: “Ma Rainey´s Black Bottom”.
- Andra Day: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.
- Vanessa Kirby: “Pieces of a Woman”.
- Frances McDormand: “Nomadland”.
- Carey Mulligan: “Pomising Young Woman”.
Mejor Director
- Thomas Vinterber: “Another Round”.
- David Fincher: “Mank”.
- Lee Isaac Chung: “Minari”.
- Chloé Zhao: “Nomadland”.
- Emerald Fennell: “Promising Young Woman”.
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Maria Bakalova.
- Glenn Close.
- Olivia Cloman.
- Amanda Seyfried.
- Yuh-Jung Youn.
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen.
- Daniel Kaluuya.
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul Raci.
- Lakeith Stanfierld.
Mejor Banda Sonora original
- “Da 5 Bloods”.
- “Mank”.
- “Minari”.
- “News of the World”.
Mejor Guion original
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
- “Minari”.
- “Promising Young Woman”.
- “Sound of Metal”.
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.
Mejor Guion adaptado
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.
- “The Father”.
- “Nomadland”.
- “One Noght in Miami”.
- “The White Tiger”.
Mejor Película de Animación
- “Onward”.
- “Over the Moon”.
- “A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”.
- “Soul”.
- “Wolfwalkers”.
Mejor Documental Largo
- “Collective”.
- “Crip Camp”.
- “El Agente Topo”.
- “My Octopus Teacher”.
- “Time”.
Mejor Película Internacional
- “Another Round”.
- “Better Days”.
- “Collective”.
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin”.
- “Quo Vadis Aida?”.
Mejor Fotografía
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
- “Mank”.
- “News of the World”.
- “Nomadland”.
- “The Trial of the Chivago 7”.
