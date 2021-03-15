El Heraldo de México
Lunes 15 de Marzo de 2021
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood publicó la lista de nominados, cuya gala será en el Teatro Kodak de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos

La gala de los premios será el próximo 25 de abril. Foto: Especial
El próximo 25 de abril se llevará a cabo la gala de los Premios Oscar 2021 en el Teatro Kodak de Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).

Lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021

La lista completa de nominados para los premios más prestigiosos del cine internacional es la siguiente:

Mejor Película

  • “The Father”.
  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
  • “Mank”.
  • “Minari”.
  • “Nomadland”.
  • “Promising Young Woman”.
  • “Sound of Metal”.
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Mejor Actor

  • Riz Ahmed: “Sound of Metal”.
  • Chadwick Boseman: “Ma Rayney´s Black Bottom”.
  • Anthony Hopkins: “The Father”.
  • Gary Oldman: “Mank”.
  • Steven Yeun: “Minari”.

Mejor Actriz

  • Viola Davis: “Ma Rainey´s Black Bottom”.
  • Andra Day: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.
  • Vanessa Kirby: “Pieces of a Woman”.
  • Frances McDormand: “Nomadland”.
  • Carey Mulligan: “Pomising Young Woman”.

Mejor Director

  • Thomas Vinterber: “Another Round”.
  • David Fincher: “Mank”.
  • Lee Isaac Chung: “Minari”.
  • Chloé Zhao: “Nomadland”.
  • Emerald Fennell: “Promising Young Woman”.

Mejor Actriz de reparto

  • Maria Bakalova.
  • Glenn Close.
  • Olivia Cloman.
  • Amanda Seyfried.
  • Yuh-Jung Youn.

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sacha Baron Cohen.
  • Daniel Kaluuya.
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Paul Raci.
  • Lakeith Stanfierld.

Mejor Banda Sonora original

  • “Da 5 Bloods”.
  • “Mank”.
  • “Minari”.
  • “News of the World”.

Mejor Guion original

  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
  • “Minari”.
  • “Promising Young Woman”.
  • “Sound of Metal”.
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Mejor Guion adaptado

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.
  • “The Father”.
  • “Nomadland”.
  • “One Noght in Miami”.
  • “The White Tiger”.

Mejor Película de Animación

  • “Onward”.
  • “Over the Moon”.
  • “A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”.
  • “Soul”.
  • “Wolfwalkers”.

Mejor Documental Largo

  • “Collective”.
  • “Crip Camp”.
  • “El Agente Topo”.
  • “My Octopus Teacher”.
  • “Time”.

Mejor Película Internacional

  • “Another Round”.
  • “Better Days”.
  • “Collective”.
  • “The Man Who Sold His Skin”.
  • “Quo Vadis Aida?”.

Mejor Fotografía

  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
  • “Mank”.
  • “News of the World”.
  • “Nomadland”.
  • “The Trial of the Chivago 7”.

