Millie Bobby Brown revela por qué Enola Holmes la empoderó

Enola Holmes, woah woah woah. I canu0026#39;t believe i am even allowed to say her name because for the last 3 or 4 years Iu0026#39;ve kept all of this so quiet. Nancy Springer wrote a book series about a young girl finding herself in a chaotic world around her. I wanted to bring this story to life because I felt like I was also finding myself in a chaotic world. this film helped me find myself and gave me inspiration to never be afraid to join conversations about my future. OUR future. because of my age or gender. Enola tells her story the way SHE wants to and that empowering narrative will forever hold a special place in my heart. and my hope is it will live in yours too. Love ALONE ;)