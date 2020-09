Conoce a Christian Serratos; la actriz que dará vida a Selena en la nueva serie de Netflix

View this post on Instagram

Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives, Selenau0026#39;s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a statement. u0026#34;We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.u0026#34; Moisu00e9s Zamora (Star, American Crime) will pen the script and exec produce the series alongside Campanario Entertainment president Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Selenau0026#39;s father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Simran A. Singh.