Así fue el ASESINATO de ZAYDA Peña; su muerte sigue sin resolverse

Zayda Peña Arjona (1981–2007) was the lead singer of Zayda y Los Culpables, a Mexican grupero band. Grupero music features bass, electric guitar, drums, accordions and synthesizers, with lyrics focus on love, unrequited or not, and on the exploits of narcotics gangsters and other borderlands themes. The genre's bands are popular draws in dance halls across provincial Mexico. Gangsters are said to be among the bands' many fans. Zayda's band's popularity reached its peak with the song "Tiro de Gracia (Coup de Grâce)," about a woman's failed relationship, and enjoyed a following on both sides of the border. Shortly before midnight on December 1, 2007, an unknown gunman shot Peña in the back at Mónaco Motel in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, across the U.S.-Mexico border from Brownsville, Texas. Two other people — a friend of Peña and a motel employee — were also shot. Both died at the scene. Paramedics took Zayda to Alfredo Pumarejo Hospital in Matamoros, where doctors determined that her injuries were not fatal. Physicians placed Peña in emergency surgery in order to remove the bullet. The next day, several assailants entered the hospital, roaming the corridors. Once they were able to find Zayda, the assailants went in and shot her again in the chest and in her face at point blank range. Zayda died grom these wounds. She was 28 years old. Although police stated that there were no suspects or clear motive for the killing, suspicion fell upon the local drug cartels. Her murder occurred around the same time several other Mexican musicians were assassinated in a gangland style. The death of Peña, who had no known connections to traffickers or any criminal activity, and did not write or perform songs about traffickers has raised questions as to whether her murder was actually related to the cartels. Her mother, however, worked at a public prosecutor's office at the time, and Zayda's death may have been intended as intimidation or retaliation towards her.