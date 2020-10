Hija de Jorge Salinas roba SUSPIROS en Instagram al presumir CUERPAZO de INFARTO: FOTOS

View this post on Instagram

Picture perfect u2728 ~ thatu2019s how life on IG seems. Iu2019m always reminding myself that Instagram/social media isnu2019t u201crealu201d life. We scroll through our feeds and see peopleu2019s BEST moments (and itu2019s great bc we use it as Inspo, as a chance to celebrate others, motivation), but here are some things you may not have known about me by just scrolling through my feed: u2022 During these quarantine months Iu2019ve had plenty of moments of self-doubt, panic attacks, moments of loss u0026amp; sadness, irritability, etc. Although, THANK GOD it has been more good than bad, I just want to remind you guys these unpleasant/sucky feelings and experiences are part of life.....the key is to hold onto the good things u0026amp; practice GRATITUDE for all of the other things going right in your life. (u0026amp; while social media content can be fun, inspiring, u201cperfect,u201d try not to get too caught up in comparing your entire life to the very small portion of someone elseu2019s on here)