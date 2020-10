¡Orgullo mexicano! Actriz azteca formará parte de la secuela de 'Doctor Strange'

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @contodonetflix u30fbu30fbu30fb u201cBeing in control of our narratives and involved at the top levels u2014 thatu2019s a change I think we need,u201d says @_xochitl.gomez about what sheu2019d like to see for Latinos in Hollywood. The 14 year-old actress has big plans for her future. u201cIu2019m already starting to write, and I really hope later on I can start making short films and producing and directing them.u201d art by @broobs @netflixfamily @babysittersclub #representationmatters #babysittersclub #dawnschafer #hispanicheritagemonth