Jenni Rivera: ¡Fiesta de tatuajes! Así celebran a esta querida integrante de la familia

tattoo birthday party with my favorite people. @mighk_rivera came with the perfect idea and we got it done. itu2019ll always be just us, together forever. Thank you for making today so cool. @chiquis @jacqierivera @mighk_rivera @juanangeloficialu2728 my special tattoo is so meaningful to me and wouldnu2019t be done without @ti.mikhael help. 2 butterflies for my mom and I because weu2019re always flying together..with a bouquet of birth flowers for my Jaylah, Luna, Jena, Jordan, Julian, my dedication and world is yours. u2728 Thanks to the fam @richinktattoo for getting us in and always taking care of us. ud83dudda4 @ti.mikhael @jazzyjtattoos ud83dudd0c