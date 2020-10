Heat saca la casta y gana el Juego 3 a los Lakers: VIDEOS

Jimmy G. Buckets went into overdrive in Game 3!

Behind his triple-double of 40 PTS, 11 REB and 13 AST, the @MiamiHeat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers & cut the series deficit to 1-2. @KingJames tallied 25 PTS, 10 REB and 8 AST for the @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/NlxLbOkU70