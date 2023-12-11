Últimas noticias
Selena Gómez, Margot Robbie y Leonardo DiCaprio entre los nominados al Globo de Oro 2023, lista completa

Super Mario Bross fue una de las películas más taquilleras del 2023

Los premios se transmitirán en vivo por una plataforma de streamingCréditos: Instagram @selenagomez @barbiemovie @leonardodicaprio

Los Globos de Oro son los galardones que la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood entrega a actores, actrices, películas, directores y en general a los involucrados en crear contenido para el cine y la televisión. Esta mañana el mundo del espectáculo amaneció con la lista completa de nominados para la edición del 2024.

La ceremonia de los Golden Globes Awards se llevará a cabo en el hotel Beverly Hilton el 7 de enero del 2024 y por su puesto, el nombre de algunos actores salió a relucir por su larga y popular trayectoria.

Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de oro 

Durante la edición de Los Globos de Oro número 81, se premiará a 27 categorías donde se incluye a lo mejor de la pantalla grande y chica. Algunas de las cintas como Barbie se esperaba que estuvieran en la lista, sin embargo, sorprendió que está nominada no solo a un premio, sino a varios.

Mejor película - Drama

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
"Maestro" arrasa en los premios | Foto: X @Goldenglobes

Mejor actriz en una película - Drama

  • Annette Benning - Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee - Past Lives
  • Carrey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Cailey Spaeny - Priscilla
Cailey Spaeny se ganó una nominación por su actuación en Priscilla | Foto: X @Goldenglobes

Mejor actor en una película - Drama

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo - The Color Purple
  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Andrew Scott - All of us Strangers
Leonardo DiCaprio obtuvo una nominación en "Maestro" | Foto: X @Goldenglobes

Mejor película: musical o comedia

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things
Barbie tuvo una de las canciones más populares del cine este año | Foto: X @Goldenglobes

Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia

  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
  • Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
  • Natalie Portman - May December
  • Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
  • Margot Robbie - Barbie
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia

  • Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
  • Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
  • Matt Damon - Air
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdeovers
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Beau if Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Mejor película - Animada

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Wish”

Mejor película: idioma no inglés

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Society of the Snow

Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Julianne Moore - May December
  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
  • Devine Joy Randoplh - The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película

  • Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
  • Robert DeNiro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton, “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor director - película

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos,“Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Mejor guión - película

  • Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
  • Tony McNamara, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song, Past Lives
  • Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor música original - película

  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • The Zone of interest
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor canción original - película

  • Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me
  • Dance the Night, Barbie
  • I’m Just Ken, Barbie
  • Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Road to Freedom, Rustin
  • What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie

Mejor serie de televisión - Drama

  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of us
  • The Morning Show
  • Sccession

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Helen Mirren, 1923
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Emma Stone, The Curse

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Brian Cox - Sussession
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession
  • Dominic West - The Crown

Mejor serie de televisión - musical o comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelosu Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edibiri - The Bear
  • Elle Fanning - The Great
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders on the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, la serie de antología o la película hecha para la televisión

  • Al the Light we Cannot See
  • Beef
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons in Chemiestry

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión

  • Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
  • Juno Temple, “Fargo”
  • Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
  • Ali Wong, “Beef”

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Steven Yeun, Beef

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

  • Harriet Sloane, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Patti Yasutake, “Beef”
  • Suki Waterhouse, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Chloe Bailey, “Swarm”
  • Allison Williams, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Carla Gugino, “Fall of the House of Usher”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Abby Elliott, The Bear
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • “Barbie” - Warner Bros
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” - Disney
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4” - Lionsgate Films
  • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” - Paramount Pictures
  • “Oppenheimer” - Universal Pictures
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” - Sony Pictures
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” - Universal Pictures
  • “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” - AMC Theatres
La película de "Super Mario Bross" arrasó en taquilla| Foto: X @Goldenglobes

¿Dónde ver Los Globos de Oro?

La edición 81 de los Globos de Oro se transmitirá en vivo por primera vez a través de la plataforma de streaming Paramount+ el 7 de enero a las 20 horas. Pero si no cuentas con acceso a este aplicación puedes estar pendiente de sus redes sociales, donde irán actualizando los ganadores.

Temas

