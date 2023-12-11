Selena Gómez, Margot Robbie y Leonardo DiCaprio entre los nominados al Globo de Oro 2023, lista completa

Los Globos de Oro son los galardones que la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood entrega a actores, actrices, películas, directores y en general a los involucrados en crear contenido para el cine y la televisión. Esta mañana el mundo del espectáculo amaneció con la lista completa de nominados para la edición del 2024.
La ceremonia de los Golden Globes Awards se llevará a cabo en el hotel Beverly Hilton el 7 de enero del 2024 y por su puesto, el nombre de algunos actores salió a relucir por su larga y popular trayectoria.
Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de oro
Durante la edición de Los Globos de Oro número 81, se premiará a 27 categorías donde se incluye a lo mejor de la pantalla grande y chica. Algunas de las cintas como Barbie se esperaba que estuvieran en la lista, sin embargo, sorprendió que está nominada no solo a un premio, sino a varios.
Mejor película - Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz en una película - Drama
- Annette Benning - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Carrey Mulligan - Maestro
- Cailey Spaeny - Priscilla
Mejor actor en una película - Drama
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - The Color Purple
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott - All of us Strangers
Mejor película: musical o comedia
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman - May December
- Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia
- Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
- Matt Damon - Air
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdeovers
- Joaquin Phoenix - Beau if Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Mejor película - Animada
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Suzume”
- “Wish”
Mejor película: idioma no inglés
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Society of the Snow
Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Devine Joy Randoplh - The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejor director - película
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos,“Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song, “Past Lives”
Mejor guión - película
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor música original - película
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Zone of interest
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor canción original - película
- Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me
- Dance the Night, Barbie
- I’m Just Ken, Barbie
- Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Road to Freedom, Rustin
- What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of us
- The Morning Show
- Sccession
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Brian Cox - Sussession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Dominic West - The Crown
Mejor serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelosu Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edibiri - The Bear
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders on the Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, la serie de antología o la película hecha para la televisión
- Al the Light we Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemiestry
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión
- Harriet Sloane, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Patti Yasutake, “Beef”
- Suki Waterhouse, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Chloe Bailey, “Swarm”
- Allison Williams, “Fellow Travelers”
- Carla Gugino, “Fall of the House of Usher”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- “Barbie” - Warner Bros
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” - Disney
- “John Wick: Chapter 4” - Lionsgate Films
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” - Paramount Pictures
- “Oppenheimer” - Universal Pictures
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” - Sony Pictures
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” - Universal Pictures
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” - AMC Theatres
¿Dónde ver Los Globos de Oro?
La edición 81 de los Globos de Oro se transmitirá en vivo por primera vez a través de la plataforma de streaming Paramount+ el 7 de enero a las 20 horas. Pero si no cuentas con acceso a este aplicación puedes estar pendiente de sus redes sociales, donde irán actualizando los ganadores.