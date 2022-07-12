Premios Emmy 2022: Lista completa de nominados

"Succession", "Ted Lasso" y "The White Lotus" se alzaron este martes como las grandes favoritas a los Emmy, los premios más importantes de la televisión estadounidense, que este año han aparcado su predilección por los formatos anglosajones al nominar al fenómeno surcoreano "The Squid Game".
David Harbour y Millie Bobby Brown, los protagonistas de "Stranger Things" no han logrado su ansiada nominación a pesar de toda la promoción que han hecho en los últimos meses. Lo contrario a "Ted Lasso", que prácticamente tiene a todo su reparto nominado. Los ganadores se conocerán el 12 de septiembre en una ceremonia celebrada en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).
Lista completa de nominados
- Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Hacks”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso”, “What We Do in the Shadows”.
- Actor, serie de comedia: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”.
- Actriz, serie de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.
- Serie de drama: “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Succession”; “Yellowjackets.”
- Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.
- Actriz, serie de drama: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.
- Serie limitada: “Dopesick”, “The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna”, “The White Lotus”, “Pam & Tommy”.
- Serie de variedades y tertulia: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.
- Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”.
- Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Toni Collette, “The Staircase”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”; Margaret Qualley, “MAID”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.
- Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”; Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”.
- Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”.
- Actor invitado, serie de drama: Adrien Brody, “Succession”; James Cromwell, “Succession”; Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”; Arian Moayed, “Succession”; Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”; Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”.
- Actriz invitada, serie de drama: Hope Davis, “Succession”; Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”; Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”; Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”; Harriet Walter, “Succession”; Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”.
- Actor de reparto, serie de drama: Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; John Turturro, “Severance”; Christopher Walken, “Severance”; Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”.
- Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”; Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”; Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”.
- Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”; Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”; Will Poulter, “Dopesick”; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”; Peter Skarsgård, “Dopesick”; Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”; Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”.
- Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”; Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”; Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”; Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”.
- Película hecha para televisión: “Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”, “Ray Donovan: The Movie”, “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”, “The Survivor”, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”.
- Actor invitado, serie de comedia: Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”; Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; James Lance, “Ted Lasso”; Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”; Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”; Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”.
- Actriz invitada, serie de comedia: Jane Adams, “Hacks”; Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”; Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”; Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”; Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”; Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”.
- Programa de realidad estructurada: “Antiques Roadshow”, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”, “Love is Blind”, “Queer Eye”, “Shark Tank”.
- Programa de realidad no estructurada: “Below Deck Mediterranean”, “Cheer”, “Love on the Spectrum”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked”, “Selling Sunset”.
- Reality o competencia: “The Amazing Race”, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, “Nailed It!”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Top Chef”, “The Voice”.
- Programa de humor y variedades: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”, “Saturday Night Live”.
