"La Roca" regala Xbox Series X de EDICIÓN ESPECIAL a niños de hospitales: VIDEO

20 years ago my buddy Bill Gates and I debuted the very first ever u0040Xbox console to the world. Now two decades later, Iu2019m partnering up with u0040Microsoft once again to launch their brand new XBOX Series X to the world. BUT the best part about this partnership is I have the absolute privilege to deliver ONE OF A KIND u201cROCK XBOX Series Xu201d consoles to 20 different childrenu2019s hospitals that will eventually reach over 50,000 KIDS!!!! ud83cudf89ud83eudd73ud83dudea8 These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and Iu2019m thrilled u0040microsoft, u0040gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles. You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilinu2019 -DJ ud83eudd19ud83cudffeud83dudda4 ...and stuff like this will always be the best part of my fame.