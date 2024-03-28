Entras por esa puerta y tu sombra se queda afuera sorprendida.

¿Cómo olvidar el canto de ese verano y el sol en donde todo ardía?

Han ocurrido los años, la intemperie.

Estás en casa -al fin- guarecido. Atrás quedan el camino y los oficios de vivir donde duermen los reptiles.

¿Cómo conciliar -te preguntas- la desbandada la sinrazón la aburrida melancolía de envejecer y la dicha danzante de estar vivo?

Hermosos el frío, el árbol desnudo y aquel largo pasillo.

Tantas ciudades en las que fatigaste tinta y libros en los innúmeros atardeceres del olvido.

Entrégate sin tristeza a este otro mar más calmo.

Recuerda que dijiste no sé cuándo que el vértigo sacude y que la carne conoce la derrota.

Esta es -no exenta de sueños- otra hora.

Ella duerme a tu lado irreverente de las memorias que aun los aguardan te renueva -mudo conjuro- su abrazo.

Descansa ya y abandónate sumiso en la ciega madrugada y su consuelo olvida los cuatro puntos cardinales tu cansado cuerpo en la cansada noche.

Ya no dudes. Recibe partido en dos la incertidumbre, el reino errátil, el desvarío, el enigma, el atávico regalo de estar siendo.

***

You cross the threshold and your shadow, astonished, remains, trailing outside. How can one forget the songs of summer, and the sun where everything was burning?

Time was, the years passed by, exposed. You are home now, at last, sheltered. The paths, the tests, the work of living where the reptiles sleep, remain behind.

How to reconcile, you ask yourself, the out-of-control madness and the monotonous melancholy of aging, with the joyous dancing of being alive.

The cold was beautiful, the naked tree, and that long hallway. So many cities in which you exhausted ink and books, during countless dawns of oblivion.

Let yourself go into that other, calmer sea without sorrow. Remember that you said. I know not when that flesh knows defeat and vertigo will make you shudder.

This is another hour, not without dreams. She sleeps by your side, indifferent to the memories that still await both souls. Her embrace, silent spell, restores you.

Rest already, passively release yourself to the consolation of the blind morning, forget the four cardinal directions, your tired body in the tired night.

Doubt no more. Split in two, take in the fullness of uncertainty, of errancy, doubt, enigma, nonsense and delirium, the simple gift of raw, continuous being.

POR PEDRO ÁNGEL PALOU

COLABORADOR

@PEDROPALOU

EEZ