Avión con 170 pasajeros a bordo se INCENDIA en aeropuerto mientras despegaba | VIDEOS FUERTES

uD83DuDEA8 uD83CuDDF0uD83CuDDF7 LATEST VISUALS | Plane Fire at Gimhae International Airport



A fire broke out on an Air Busan A321 aircraft bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. All 170 passengers and crew evacuated safely, with no reported casualties. Authorities are… pic.twitter.com/fJkegAkFOK