NASA transmitirá en vivo descenso de Osiris-Rex en el asteroide Bennu

Weu2019ll take a sample of that pleaseud83cudf74 This series of images shows MapCamu2019s perspective during Matchpoint rehearsal. It also captures the spacecraftu2019s closest approach, with the nearest image taken approximately 135 feet (41 meters) from Bennuu2019s surface. The imaging sequence begins 3 mins after the Matchpoint burn and ends ~2 mins after the back-away burn. For reference, the series shows the central region of the crater where Nightingale is located u2013 the site itself comes into view at the end of the sequence (upper right). See second image for context.