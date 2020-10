Covid-19: Joven de 14 años desarrolla tratamiento que combatiría el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Anika Chebrolu is one out of four girls to be a finalist in the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge! One of Anika's brilliant developments is the use in silico testing to develop a more effective solution to combat the Influenza virus. This virus has nearly 45 million cases and over 60,000 deaths reported annually and she hopes to reduce these numbers! Anika is an inspiration to all the great smart girls in the world that want to try and help the world.