Shag-bob, el corte de cabello que está causando furor entre las influencers

View this post on Instagram

Is it a bob? Is it a shag bob? Maybe all of the above. Absolutely gorgeous work by u0040beaubollinger. Go follow them for tons of hair inspo. Riding home on my bike this evening there was a rainbow overlooking this giant whirling storm cloud. I just missed the downpour by a few minutes. The rain makes my yard grow so fast. Iu2019ve been munching on mulberries, strawberries, and peas.