Critics Choice Awards 2024: conoce la lista de nominados para la premiación de este 14 de enero

La temporada de premios para celebrar a lo mejor del séptimo arte ya inició y tras la entrega de los Globos de Oro, este domingo 14 de enero se llevarán acabo los Critics Choice Awards, otra de las ceremonias más esperadas del año y que ya encamina a los favoritos para los Premios Oscar. Sin embargo, previo a conocer a los grandes del cine y la televisión, muchos ya se preguntan algunos de los detalles claves del evento y aquí te los contamos.
Pues el público ansioso por saber si sus estrenos favoritos del 2023 serán reconocidos en los Critics Choice Awards 2024, también desea saber otros detalles clave cómo a qué hora empieza la premiación y dónde se puede ver, pero también quiénes son todos lo nominados y que la noche del domingo se reunirán en Los Ángeles, California, en un exclusivo evento en el que sólo se reconocerá a lo mejor de Hollywood.
Sigue leyendo:
Critics Choice Awards: fecha, hora y dónde ver la premiación EN VIVO este 14 de enero 2024
Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards por categorías
Si a horas de que inicie la 29 edición de esta entrega de premios aún no conoces a todos los talentos que podrían ser galardonados en el evento, ya sea a la categoría de mejor actor, mejor actriz, mejor película o mejor película extranjera, tan sólo por mencionar algunos de los premios más importantes de la noche, aquí te presentamos la lista completa. ¿Quién es tu favorito?
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper por Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo por Rustin
- Paul Giamatti por The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy por Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright por American Fiction
Mejor actriz
- Lily Gladstone por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller por Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee por Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan por Maestro
- Margot Robbie por Barbie
- Emma Stone por Poor Things
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Mejor actor joven
- Abby Ryder Fortson por Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt por Barbie
- Calah Lane por Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner por Anatomy of a Fall
- Dominic Sessa por The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles por The Creator
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt por Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks por The Color Purple
- America Ferrera por Barbie
- Jodie Foster por Nyad
- Julianne Moore por May December
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph por The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown por American Fiction
- Robert De Niro por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. por
- Ryan Gosling por Barbie
- Charles Melton por May December
- Mark Ruffalo por Poor Things
Mejor canción
- Dance the Night – Barbie
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Road to Freedom – Rustin
- This Wish – Wish
- What Was I Made For – Barbie
Mejor banda sonora
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Mejor elenco
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper por Maestro
- Greta Gerwig por Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne por The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor serie de drama
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Loki
- The Morning Show
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Succession
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Poker Face
- Reservation Dogs
- Shrinking
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor comedia
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Mejor especial de comedia
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
- John Early: Now More Than Ever
- John Mulaney: Baby J
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show
- Aunjanue Ellis por Justified: City Primeval
- Bella Ramsey por The Last of Us
- Keri Russell por The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook por Succession
- Reese Witherspoon por The Morning Show
Mejor guion adaptado
- Kelly Fremon Craig por Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh por All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson por American Fiction
- Tony McNamara por Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor guion original
- Samy Burch por May December
- Alex Convery por Air
- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer por Maestro
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach por Barbie
- David Hemingson por The Holdovers
- Celine Song por Past Lives
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Nicole Beharie por The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki por The Crown
- Sophia Di Martino por Loki
- Celia Rose Gooding por Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Karen Pittman por The Morning Show
- Christina Ricci por Yellowjackets
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Kieran Culkin por Succession
- Tom Hiddleston por Loki
- Timothy Olyphant por Justified: City Primeval
- Pedro Pascal por The Last of Us
- Ramón Rodríguez por Will Trent
- Jeremy Strong por Succession
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Khalid Abdalla por The Crown
- Billy Crudup por The Morning Show
- Ron Cephas Jones por Truth Be Told
- Matthew MacFadyen por Succession
- Ke Huy Quan por Loki
- Rufus Sewell por The Diplomat
Mejor talk show
- The Graham Norton Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Jacqueline Durran por Barbie
- Lindy Hemming por Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck por The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington por Poor Things
- Jacqueline West por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman por Napoleon
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- Bargain
- The Glory
- The Good Mothers
- The Interpreter of Silence
- Lupin
- Mask Girl
- Moving
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Bill Hader por Barry
- Steve Martin por Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak por What We Do in the Shadows
- Drew Tarver por The Other Two
- Jeremy Allen White por The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai por Reservation Dogs
Mejor fotografía
- Matthew Libatique por Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto por Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan por Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren por Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema por Oppenheimer
Mejor diseño de producción
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx por Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman por Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer por Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek por Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran por Asteroid City
Mejor edición
- William Goldenberg por Air
- Nick Houy por Barbie
- Jennifer Lame por Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis por Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro por Maestro
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri por The Bear
- Bridget Everett por Somebody Somewhere
- Devery Jacobs por Reservation Dogs
- Natasha Lyonne por Poker Face
Mejor serie animada
- Bluey
- Bob’s Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Young Love
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Phil Dunster por Ted Lasso
- Harrison Ford por Shrinking
- Harvey Guillén por What We Do in the Shadows
- James Marsden por Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear
- Henry Winkler por Barry
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Paulina Alexis por Reservation Dogs
- Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Janelle James por Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph por Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep por Only Murders in the Building
- Jessica Williams por Shrinking
Mejor serie limitada
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Love & Death
- A Murder at the End of the World
- A Small Light
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv
- Matt Bomer por Fellow Travelers
- Tom Holland por The Crowded Room
- David Oyelowo por Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub por Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Kiefer Sutherland por The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
- Steven Yeun por Beef
Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv
- Kaitlyn Dever por No One Will Save You
- Brie Larson por Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley por A Small Light
- Sydney Sweeney por Reality
- Juno Temple por Fargo
- Ali Wong por Beef
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
- Jonathan Bailey por Fellow Travelers
- Taylor Kitsch por Painkiller
- Jesse Plemons por Love & Death
- Lewis Pullman por Lessons in Chemistry
- Liev Schreiber por A Small Light
- Justin Theroux por White House Plumbers
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
- Maria Bello por Beef
- Billie Boullet por A Small Light
- Willa Fitzgerald por The Fall of the House of Usher
- Aja Naomi King por Lessons in Chemistry
- Mary McDonnell por The Fall of the House of Usher
- Camila Morrone por Daisy Jones & the Six
Mejor película hecha para tv
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
- Finestkind
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- No One Will Save You
- Quiz Lady
- Reality
Mejor Film de Habla No Inglesa
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest