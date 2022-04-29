Netflix anuncia TODOS los estrenos que tendrá en mayo y los usuarios enloquecen

A pesar de la diversidad de opciones para ver contenido a través de streaming, Netflix continúa siendo una de las plataformas con mayor demanda a nivel global, esto principalmente porque apuesta por algunos de los lanzamientos más esperados dentro del mundo cinematográfico, desde los estrenos hasta los clásicos del séptimo arte.
Por otro lado, es importante recordar que diversas series y películas, así como documentales y caricaturas se suman al amplio catálogo de la gigante de streaming, Netflix.
QUIZÁ TE INTERESE: La película más ERÓTICA del catálogo de Netflix que ya estrenó su segunda parte y sigue dando de qué hablar | TRÁILER
Todos los estrenos de Netflix en mayo
Es precisamente bajo éste panorama que resulta habitual ver que en nuestros círculos cercanos de amigos o familia, las personas hablan sobre series y películas, y si tú no quieres quedarte fuera debes actualizarte constantemente respecto a las tendencias que hay en el mercado de streaming.
Ahora Netflix ha causado furor luego de revelar los estrenos que llegarán en mayo, y han pasado tan sólo un par de horas desde que reveló el listado de las producciones que se unirán el quinto mes del año 2022 para hacernos pasar momentos divertidos al lado de nuestra familia, seres queridos o pareja, y la revelación de los títulos ya causa una destacada interacción entre los fans de Netflix, quienes ya comentan en redes sociales cuales son sus películas o series más esperadas.
TE PODRÍA INTERESAR: La cruda película en Amazon Prime que sacudirá tus emociones; es basada en hechos reales y ganó 173 MILLONES de dólares
Mayo 1°:
- 42
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- 40-Love
- A River Runs Through It
- Are You the One? (season 6)
- Blippi Wonders (season 1)
- Corpse Bride
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Den of Thieves
- Dirty Harry
- Empire State
- Forrest Gump
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q
- Menace II Society
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Road to Perdition
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Soul Surfer
- Summerland
- The Gentlemen
- The Lake House
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- War of the Worlds
- When Harry Met Sally
- You've Got Mail
Mayo 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY
NO TE PIERDAS: ¡Vas a querer maratón! Estos son TODOS los estrenos de Netflix para el verano 2022
Mayo 3
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mayo 4
- 40 Years Young - NETFLIX FILM
- The Circle: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES
- El marginal: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Summertime: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES
Mayo 5
- Blood Sisters: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES
- Clark - NETFLIX SERIES
- The Pentaverate - NETFLIX SERIES
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
- Wild Babies - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mayo 6
- Along for the Ride - NETFLIX FILM
- Marmaduke - NETFLIX FILM
- The Sound of Magic - NETFLIX SERIES
- Thar - NETFLIX FILM
- The Takedown - NETFLIX FILM
- Welcome to Eden - NETFLIX SERIES
- Incompatibles 2
Mayo 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes - NETFLIX COMEDY
Mayo 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War - NETFLIX ANIME
Mayo 10
- Outlander (season 5)
- Workin' Moms: Season 6 - NETFLIX SERIES
- 42 Days of Darkness - NETFLIX SERIES
- Brotherhood: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
- The Circle: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
- Operation Mincemeat - NETFLIX FILM
- Our Father - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Getaway King - NETFLIX FILM
Mayo 12
- Maverix - NETFLIX COMEDY
- Savage Beauty - NETFLIX SERIES
Mayo 13
- Bling Empire: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
- The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri - NETFLIX SERIES
- The Lincoln Lawyer - NETFLIX SERIES
- New Heights - NETFLIX SERIES
- Senior Year - NETFLIX FILM
Mayo 14
- Borrego
- Mayo 15
- PJ Masks (season 4)
Mayo 16
- Blippi's Adventures
- Servant of the People (season 2-3)
- Vampire in the Garden - NETFLIX ANIME
Mayo 17
- The Future Diary: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
Mayo 18
- The Circle: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. - NETFLIX SERIES
- The Perfect Family - NETFLIX FILM
- Toscana - NETFLIX FILM
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES
Mayo 19
- A Perfect Pairing - NETFLIX FILM
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib - NETFLIX FAMILY
- The G Word with Adam Conover - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Insiders: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived - NETFLIX COMEDY
TE RECOMENDAMOS: Netflix: Esta película es un éxito en Europa y te hará valorar lo que tienes en la vida | TRÁILER
Mayo 20
- Ben in Back
- F*ck Love Too - NETFLIX FILM
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 - NETFLIX SERIES
- Wrong Side of the Tracks - NETFLIX SERIES
Mayo 22
- One Piece: New Episodes
Mayo 23
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 - NETFLIX ANIME
- Godspeed - NETFLIX FILM
- Sea of Love - NETFLIX FAMILY
Mayo 25
- The Circle: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
- Larva Pendant - NETFLIX FILM
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES
Mayo 26
- Insiders: Season 2 (new episodes)
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark - NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY
Mayo 27
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 - NETFLIX SERIES
Mayo 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal - NETFLIX FAMILY
Mayo 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (season 1)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (season 1)
FAL
SEGUIR LEYENDO:
La mejor película en Amazon Prime que te hará abrazar el riesgo y la adrenalina; NO recomendada para sensibles: Tráiler