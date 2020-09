Rob Garrison, el actor de “Karate Kid” que FALLECIÓ días después de estar en Cobra Kai

View this post on Instagram

To all the wonderful fans of karate kid ,Cobra Kai and Rob Garrison. I feel Weve lost one of my warriors ....to the Spirit of my friend Rob ,I will see you up there one day and we will have the dojo to ourselves ,because cobra Kai down here, wonu2019t be the same without you on u201cthisu201dplanet. I send my love and condolences to the family of my friend ,who did such a wonderful job as a guest on the show last year .He was a really good man to those who personally shared his energy. You will be missed young Cobra ,as a friend, in and out of the dojo ...love sensei Kreese #karatekid #cobrakai never die we just regroup.