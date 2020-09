Ella es Sofía Rivera Torres, la sexy prometida de Eduardo Videgaray: FOTOS

View this post on Instagram

Iu2019m a weirdo, a freak, a believer. I was made for skinny dipping in wild waters, gazing at stars in foreign countries, 2 am conversations that shatter your walls and smiles that go soul deep. I was made to shine, to burn, to thrive, to inspire, to do what I want when I want with whom I want. I was made to be seen by many but understood only by a heart as brave as mine. Text by me.