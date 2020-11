¡Coqueta y próspera! Christa B. Allen, de “Si tuviera 30”, recrea escena: VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

hi ud83dude4bu200du2640ufe0f i see there are some new faces around here, so I thought Iu2019d say hello! you sent me thousands of messages on TikTok about 13 going on 30, so I had to make some content for you for Halloween. my favorite part, though, was seeing all of your interpretations of this characteru2014 swipe to see some amazing Jenna looks! I love sharing Jenna Rink with you. if youu2019re new here, hello, welcome. ud83dude4f I post about lots of things but especially skincare, makeup, wellness, mental health, and my dog Luna. tell me about you! whatu2019s your name, where are you from, and what is one habit or practice in your life that makes you feel good?