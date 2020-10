Cobra Kai: ¡Hermosas! Así lucen TODAS las actrices de la serie actualmente

View this post on Instagram

thinking back on some good memories. May 9th, 2020 - my socially-distant birthday adventures. thankful to all of these people and many more who make every milestone an excellent excuse to celebrate ud83dudc96 have you celebrated your birthday in quarantine this year? ud83cudf82 bonus thank you to @nomovementinblack u0026amp; @imbrettpierce - the best sister and boyfriend a girl could ask for - for putting together those epic birthday surprises ud83dudc96ud83dudc96