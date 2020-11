Van Gogh, ¿Obligado a dejar el alcohol después de cortarse la oreja? Esto dice un ESTUDIO

View this post on Instagram

Have you already visited our exhibition u2018Your Loving Vincentu2019: Van Goghu2019s Greatest Letters? Due to their fragility, his letters are rarely exhibited. So take advantage of the unique opportunity to see Van Goghu2019s greatest letters alongside his masterpieces. Book your tickets online. ud83dudcf8 u0040tomekdersuaaron #VanGoghMuseum #Art #DailyArt #VanGoghsGreatestLetters