¿BITCOIN ya tiene RIVAL con los Teletubbies? Surge el TubbyCoin y te contamos qué tan REAL es

The TubbyCoin BigHugs! Token, an official Teletubbies cryptocurrency made with special HugTech from WildBrain Labs is here. For every like, share, comment of #TubbyCoin, the TubbyCoin becomes more valuable! Let’s take it to the moon. uD83DuDE80: https://t.co/CZJn5R7NI9 pic.twitter.com/B1Nt8OjFXe