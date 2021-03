Nace RINOCERONTE NEGRO, especie catalogada en peligro crítico de extinción: VIDEO

We are so excited to announce the arrival of a female Black Rhino Calf! Watch the moment our uD83DuDCF8captured the first steps of the calf just 45 mins after being born.



Stay tuned for more updates on the newest addition to Taronga Western Plains Zoo! uD83EuDD8F#forthewild #tarongatv pic.twitter.com/1waMpd8w7i