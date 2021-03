¡POTENCIALMENTE PELIGROSO! Un asteroide se aproxima a la Tierra, te decimos cuándo sucederá

On March 21, an asteroid named 2011 FO32 will safely pass by Earth, with its closest approach being a distance of about 1.23 million miles. There is no threat of a collision with our planet now or for centuries to come.



