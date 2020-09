Avril Lavigne: Seguidores ESPECULAN que la CANTANTE falleció y una famosa actriz tomó su lugar

View this post on Instagram

u2063 u2063 Omfg this is so funny and I canu2019t stop laughing.... Sheu2019s gonna kill me for posting this.... u2063 u2063 Well, Just for u201cshits and gigglesu201c hope this makes you laugh too. u2063 u2063 I was playing and recording u201cIt Was In Me u201c yes by the front door ud83dudeaa and @laurenbateshair had ZERO idea I was in the middle of recording..... while shes taking a breather after Cloroxing boxes. u2063 u2063 This is what happens when I try to record in the house during quarantine lol. I ll try to record more at some point. u2063 u2063 Anyway, in the mean time we have this lol...u2063 u2063 #TeamLavigneQuarantine