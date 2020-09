Cobra Kai: ¿Por qué el chiste de cubrir a Sam de pastel podría ser tomada como cruel?

View this post on Instagram

#tb to @cobrakaiseries season 1 - episode 10 . i mean, just someone please pinch me! thank you, @ralph_macchio for this special moment. little did i know, i would be in the Miyagi-do dojo officially less than a year later, working hard to hopefully keep making the family name proud u2764ufe0f . if you want to see me checking out a real life karate tournament and adventure around w @imbrettpierce @tannerbuchananofficial @lizzebroadway and @noah8bit then check out my video this week ud83dudc40 . pls ignore my cheesy smile and dinosaur socks, this was a big deal for me.