¿QUÉ? Rihanna revela que Chris Brown es su verdadero AMOR: VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

Rihanna has revealed that she and Chris Brown are u0026#34; now very close friendsu0026#34; and still u0026#34;love each other.u0026#34; During Wednesdayu0026#39;s episode of Oprahu0026#39;s Supersoul Conversations podcast, Rihanna, 32, said: u0026#34;Weu0026#39;ve been working on our friendship again. Now weu0026#39;re very very close friends. We love each other, and we probably always will.u0026#34; u0026#34;I think he was the love of my life. He was the first love, And I see that he loved me. I truly love him,u0026#34; Rihanna said of Chris Brown. The 32-year-old Fenty Beauty founder doesnu0026#39;t believe that she and Chris will ever rekindle their relationship because Chris is happy in his relationship with Ammika Harris. u0026#39;Diamondsu0026#39; singer added: u0026#34;Heu0026#39;s in a relationship of his own. Iu0026#39;m single, but we have maintained a very close friendship ever since the restraining order has been dropped. Weu0026#39;ve just worked on it, little by little, and it has not been easy. Itu0026#39;s not easy.u0026#34; Rihanna ended her relationship with Brown in 2009 after Chris Brown physically assaulted her before the Grammys and left her requiring hospital treatment. u21aaufe0fFollow @USdayNEWS To Find the most popular stories and top trending news. . .