Cher ayuda al elefante más solitario del mundo a encontrar un nuevo hogar

HEYuD83DuDC25uD83DuDC23,

LOOK WHAT YOU STARTED uD83DuDC18,IM TRULY PROUD Of UuD83EuDD70. U MADE ME FIND MY COURAGE. ALSO PROUD Of MARK COWNE.WE ARE

”Free The Wild”uD83DuDC18

KAAVAN SUFFERED ALONE,THEN 2 PPL..PUT ONEuD83DuDC63uD83DuDC63IN FRONT Of ANOTHER, & MANY PPL JOINED THEM. NOW K LIVES IN A PALACE WITH A PRINCESS NEXT DOORuD83DuDC95