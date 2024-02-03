Gammys 2024: esta es la lista de nominados completa, SZA, Taylor Swift y Billie Eilish lideran los premios

Este domingo 4 de febrero se llevará a cabo la 66ª edición de los premios Grammy, la cual se llevará a cabo en la Ciudad de Los Ángeles en Estados Unidos, en dicha ceremonia se reconoce a lo mejor de la música grabada.
Como cada año, famosas como Taylor Swift aparecen en la lista, sin embargo, en esta ocasión es SZA quien lidera las nominaciones pues aparece en nueve categorías.
¿Cuándo y en dónde ver los Grammy 2024?
Será este domingo 4 de febrero cuando se transmitan a través de la señal de TNT los Grammys 2024 y será a partir de las 19:00 horas que comience la transmisión del magno evento.
Lista completa de nominados de Los Grammy 2024
Este domingo 4 de febrero conoceremos a los ganadores de cada una de las ternas de los Grammy 2024, y aunque es SZA la famosa con más nominaciones seguida de Taylor Swift y Billie Eilish, en esta ocasión el mexicano Peso Pluma también está entre los posibles ganadores a un megáfono dorado.
Canción del Año
- ‘A&W’ – Lana Del Rey
- ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘Butterfly’ – Jon Batiste
- ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘Kill Bill’ – SZA
- ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
- ‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
- ‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
- ‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
- ‘Karma’ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
- ‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor Grabación Pop
- ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
- ‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
- ‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue
- ‘One In a Million’ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- ‘Rush’ – Troye Sivan
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- ‘Bad Man’ – Disturbed
- ‘Phantom of the Opera’ – Ghost
- ‘72 Seasons’ – Metallice
- ‘Hive Mind’ – Slipknot
- ‘Jaded’ – Spiritbox
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- The Car – Arctic Monkeys
- The Record – Boygenius
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island – Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- This is Why – Paramore
- In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- ‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers
- ‘Buried’ – Brandy Clark
- ‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs
- ‘The Last Thing On My Mind’ – Dolly Parton
- ‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum de Country
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Compositor del Año
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Productor del Año
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
- ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘Paint the Town Red’- Doja Cat
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
- ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
- ‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown
- ‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
- ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
- ‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét
- ‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Mejor Álbum de R&B
- Girls Night Out – Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
- Special Occasion – Emily King
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap
- ‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
- ‘Attention’ – Doja Cat
- ‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage
- ‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- ‘Low’ – SZA
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
- ‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide
- ‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy
- ‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys
- ‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr
- ‘Water’ – Tyla
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual
- Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz
- Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
- La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
- A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
- La Neta – Pedro Capó
- Don Juan – Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
- Génesis – Peso Pluma
Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual
- ‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua
- ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling
- ‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
Record del Año
- ‘Worship’ – Jon Batiste
- ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
- ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
- ‘On My Mama’ – Victoria Monét
- ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Álbum del Año
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- The Record – Boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- SOS – SZA