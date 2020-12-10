¡Todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2020!

¡Por fin llegó el día! Después de mucho esperar, la premiación más importante de la industria de los videojuegos llegó y con ella muchas sorpresas más.

Este año el evento se celebró de manera virtual debido a la pandemia por el Covid-19 en un evento simultáneo desde Londres, Los Ángeles y Tokio.



Te compartimos la lista completa de los ganadores de cada categoría:

Mejor banda sonora

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) GANADOR

Hades (Supermassive)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor juego de acción o aventura

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE) GANADOR

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Mejor juego familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) GANADOR

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Mejor soporte para la comunidad

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic) GANADOR

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Mejor juego independiente debut

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Roki (Polygon Treehouse)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games) GANADOR

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen GANADOR

Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Mejor evento de eSports

Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020 GANADOR

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

Mejor presentador de eSports

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere GANADOR

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Mejor equipo de eSports

San Francisco Shock

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

G2 Esports GANADOR

Team Secret

Mejor jugador de eSports

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su GANADOR

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Mejor actuación

Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II

Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa

Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II GANADOR

Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades

Naadji Jeter como Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mejor ongoing game (videojuego que se mantiene vigente)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) GANADOR

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic)

Destiny 2 (Bungie

Mejor dirección de arte

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE) GANADOR

Hades (Supermassive)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor juego de VR

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve) GANADOR

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)

Mejor juego de acción

Hades GANADOR

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Mejor juego de deportes o carreras

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision) GANADOR

NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)

DiRT 5 (Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA)



Juego más anticipado



Elden Ring GANADOR

Secuela de God of War

Halo Infinite

Horizon Forbidden West

Resident Evil Village

Secuela de Breath of the Wild

Mejor narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE) GANADOR

Juego de impacto

If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)

Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) GANADOR

Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Mejor juego multijugador

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us GANADOR

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Mejor juego independiente

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades GANADOR

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Mejor diseño de audio

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II GANADOR

Mejor juego de rol

Final Fantasy VII Remake GANADOR

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator GANADOR

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Voz de los jugadores

Doom: Eternal

Ghost of Tsushima GANADOR

Hades

Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego de pelea

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition GANADOR

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth

Innovación en accesibilidad

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part II GANADOR

Watch Dogs: Legion

Mejor juego para celulares

Among Us GANADOR

Call of Duty: Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix

Mejor creador de contenido

Alanah Pearce

Nick Mercs

TimtheTatmaan

Jay-Ann Lopez

Valkyrae GANADORA

En desarrollo...