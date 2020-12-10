¡Todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2020!
¡Por fin llegó el día! Después de mucho esperar, la premiación más importante de la industria de los videojuegos llegó y con ella muchas sorpresas más.
Este año el evento se celebró de manera virtual debido a la pandemia por el Covid-19 en un evento simultáneo desde Londres, Los Ángeles y Tokio.
Te compartimos la lista completa de los ganadores de cada categoría:
Mejor banda sonora
DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) GANADOR
Hades (Supermassive)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor juego de acción o aventura
The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE) GANADOR
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)
Mejor juego familiar
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) GANADOR
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Mejor soporte para la comunidad
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
VALORANT (Riot Games)
Fall Guys (Mediatonic) GANADOR
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Mejor juego independiente debut
Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games) GANADOR
Mejor entrenador de eSports
Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen GANADOR
Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park
Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
Mejor evento de eSports
Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals
Call of Duty League Championship 2020
League of Legends World Championship 2020 GANADOR
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
IEM Katowice 2020
Mejor presentador de eSports
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere GANADOR
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
James “Dash” Patterson
Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
Mejor equipo de eSports
San Francisco Shock
Damwon Gaming
Dallas Empire
G2 Esports GANADOR
Team Secret
Mejor jugador de eSports
Ian “Crimsix” Porter
Heo “Showmaker” Su GANADOR
Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Mejor actuación
Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II
Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa
Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II GANADOR
Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
Naadji Jeter como Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Mejor ongoing game (videojuego que se mantiene vigente)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) GANADOR
VALORANT (Riot Games)
Fall Guys (Mediatonic)
Destiny 2 (Bungie
Mejor dirección de arte
Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE) GANADOR
Hades (Supermassive)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)
The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor juego de VR
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve) GANADOR
DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)
Mejor juego de acción
Hades GANADOR
Doom Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Streets of Rage 4
Mejor juego de deportes o carreras
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision) GANADOR
NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
F1 2020 (Codemasters)
FIFA 21 (EA)
Juego más anticipado
Elden Ring GANADOR
Secuela de God of War
Halo Infinite
Horizon Forbidden West
Resident Evil Village
Secuela de Breath of the Wild
Mejor narrativa
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE) GANADOR
Juego de impacto
If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)
Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)
Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) GANADOR
Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Mejor juego multijugador
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us GANADOR
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Mejor juego independiente
Carrion
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades GANADOR
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Mejor diseño de audio
Doom Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghost of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us Part II GANADOR
Mejor juego de rol
Final Fantasy VII Remake GANADOR
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia
Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator GANADOR
XCOM: Chimera Squad
Voz de los jugadores
Doom: Eternal
Ghost of Tsushima GANADOR
Hades
Miles Morales
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor juego de pelea
Granblue Fantasy Versus
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition GANADOR
Street Fighter V Champion Edition
One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth
Innovación en accesibilidad
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Grounded
Hyperdot
The Last of Us Part II GANADOR
Watch Dogs: Legion
Mejor juego para celulares
Among Us GANADOR
Call of Duty: Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokémon Café Mix
Mejor creador de contenido
Alanah Pearce
Nick Mercs
TimtheTatmaan
Jay-Ann Lopez
Valkyrae GANADORA
En desarrollo...