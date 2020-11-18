The Game Awards 2020: Lista completa de nominados y cómo votar por tu favorito

¡El día llegó! Por fin conocemos a todos los nominados que competirán en The Game Awards 2020, la entrega de premios más importante en el mundo de los videojuegos.

A diferencia de otros años, el evento será virtual debido a que aún estamos en contingencia por la pandemia de Covid-19; la premiación se celebrará el próximo 10 de diciembre en un evento simultáneo desde Londres, Los Angeles y Tokio.

Al leer la lista de dominados te podrás dar cuenta de que títulos como como The Last of Us: Part II, DOOM Eternal y Final Fantasy VII: Remake son de los más menconados, por lo que se prevé que sean los protagonistas de la noche. Evidentemente, Cyberpunk 2077 será el gran ausente debido al retraso de su lanzamiento.

Ellos son los nominados

Juego del año

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supermaassive Gamees)

Mejor dirección de juego

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supermassive Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor dirección de arte

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supermassive)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor juego como servicio

Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Mejor multijugador

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

VALORANT (Riot)

Mejor banda sonora

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supermassive)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Mejor juego independiente

Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

Hades (Supermassive)

Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Mejor actuación

Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II

Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa

Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II

Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades

Naadji Jeter como Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mejor RPG

Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)

Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)

Mejor juego de deportes o carreras

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)

DiRT 5 (Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA)

Mejor juego de estrategia

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)

Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Mejor juego de peleas

GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)

Street Fighter V (Capcom)

One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)

Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)

Mejor juego familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Mejor juego para móviles

Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)

Mejor juego independiente debut

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Roki (Polygon Treehouse)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Juego de impacto

If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)

Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Mejor soporte para la comunidad

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Mejor diseño de audio

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Mejor juego de acción o aventura

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Mejor juego de acción

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)

Mejor juego VR/AR

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Half-Life Alyx (Valve)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj /SIE)

Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (skybound Interactive)

Innovación en accesibilidad

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Hyperdot (Tribe Games)

Mejor juego de eSport

Fortnite (Epic)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activistion)

Mejor jugador de eSports

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Mejor equipo de eSports

San Francisco Shock

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

G2 Esports

Team Secret

Mejor presentador de eSports

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Mejor evento de eSports

Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Mejor creador de contenido

Alanah Pearce

Nick Mercs

TimtheTatmaan

Jay-Ann Lopez

Valkyrae

¿Cómo votar por tu favorito?

Para poder elegir a tus juegos, jugadores y creadores favoritos en The Game Awards 2020 es necesario que te registres en la página oficial de la premiación; puedes hacerlo con tu cuenta de Twitter, Facebbok o Gmail en el apartado que dice Sign In.

Una vez que te registres, te aparecerá en la parte superior de arriba el apartado de nominados, da click y ahí y comienza a votar por tu favorito de cada categoria.

