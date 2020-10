Instagram extiende la duración de sus "lives" hasta las 4 horas

uD83CuDF1F3 updates about LiveuD83CuDF1F



uD83CuDFA5You can now go Live for up to 4 hours



uD83CuDF9EYou can save your Lives for 30 days before they delete



uD83DuDCFA You’ll start seeing a “Live Now” section in the IGTV app and on Explore so you can discover more Lives pic.twitter.com/0wipQJXr1F