Así se ve desde el espacio el peligroso huracán "Delta"

View this post on Instagram

Todayu0026#39;s #TimelapseTuesday imagery also happens to be featured for the #ImageOfTheDay. Here, GOES-East tracked the path and evolution of what is now major Hurricane Delta over the Caribbean Sea from October 4 through this morning. Read more by following the link in our bio. * * #GOESEast #GOES16 #Satellite #Imagery #SatelliteImagery #Timelapse #Weather #Hurricane #HurricaneDelta #Delta #Storm #Meteorology #EarthPix