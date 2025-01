Sujeto enmascarado enciende fuego junto a pasajero dormido dentro de un tren del Metro

uD83DuDEA8WANTED for ARSON: On 1/10/25, at approx. 02:20 AM, in the vicinity of 254 Broadway, an unidentified individual started a fire, damaging a marked NYPD emergency vehicle which was parked. Then at approx. 02:35 AM, in the vicinity of 14 Murray St, the individual started another… pic.twitter.com/XWrggzwtaC