Noche antes del ASALTO al capitolio colocaron BOMBAS CASERAS en las cercanías del edificio

The #FBI is seeking to identify individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and targeted members of the media for assault, threats, destruction of property, and other unlawful conduct. If you have a tip, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. https://t.co/FJijlGRjBR pic.twitter.com/HZSQkj1FiG