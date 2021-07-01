Últimas noticias
El Heraldo de México
CONCIERTOS

Vuelven los calendarios mensuales de CONCIERTOS: fechas y precios para JULIO 2021

Te compartimos el calendario de conciertos de julio 2021, en el que destacan las presentaciones de Christian Nodal, Caifanes y Enjambre.

Christian Nodal. Foto: Especial
Escrito en ESPECTÁCULOS el

La pandemia de covid-19 fue un duro golpe para los eventos musicales a nivel mundial. Sin embargo, desde el mes pasado, el gobierno de la Ciudad de México dio luz verde para el regreso de los conciertos con las debidas medidas sanitarias.

Tras una larga espera, algunos artistas ya han tenido conciertos presenciales en espacios abiertos, como el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez en la capital y el Parque Fundidora en Monterrey. Te compartimos el calendario de conciertos de julio 2021, en el que destacan las presentaciones de Christian Nodal, Caifanes y Enjambre.

2 DE JULIO

Artista: Ed Maverik
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $550 a $950

Artista: Little Jesus
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $380 a $895

Artista: Ha*Ash
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $859 a $900

3 DE JULIO

Artista: Ha*Ash
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $859 a $900

Artista: Siddhartha
Lugar: Deportivo Santa Marta (EDOMEX)
Precio: $450 a $600

Artista: María José
Lugar: Parque Fundidora (MONTERREY)
Precio: Boletos agotados

Artista: Gera MX
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $380 a $895

4 DE JULIO

Artista: Gera MX
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $380 a $895

Artista: Lila Downs
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $648 a $720

8 DE JULIO

Artista: Celest
Lugar: Foro Indie Rocks! (CDMX)
Precio: Boletos agotados

10 DE JULIO

Artista: Christian Nodal
Lugar: Feria de León (LEÓN)
Precio: $1,075 a $3,050

Artista: DLD
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $380 a $895

Artista: Gera MX
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $575 a $1,035

15 DE JULIO

Artista: Gera MX
Lugar: Gran Recinto (EDOMEX)
Precio: $920 a $1,380

16 DE JULIO

Artista: Renee
Lugar: Café Iguana (MONTERREY)
Precio: Boletos agotados

Artista: Axel Catalán
Lugar: Foro Indie Rocks! (CDMX)
Precio: $200 a $250

17 DE JULIO

Artista: Enjambre
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $575 a $1,035

Artista: Odisseo + Porter
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: Sin anunciar

Artista: Little Jesus
Lugar: Gran Recinto (EDOMEX)
Precio: $635 a $865

Artista: Mau y Ricky
Lugar: Parque Fundidora (Monterrey)
Precio: Boletos agotados

22 DE JULIO

Artista: Enjambre
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $607 a $660

23 DE JULIO

Artista: Caifanes
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: Precio: $360 a $379

Artista: Banda el Recodo
Lugar: Parque Fundidora (MONTERREY)
Precio: Desde $957

Artista: Caloncho
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $395 a $1,095

24 DE JULIO

Artista: Caifanes
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $360 a $379

Artista: Camilo VII + Porter
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $575 a $1,035

25 DE JULIO

Artista: Enjambre
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $395 a $1,095

Artista: Intocable
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $859 a $900

29 DE JULIO

Artista: Sebastián Yatra
Lugar: Parque Fundidora (MONTERREY)
Precio: Boletos agotados

31 DE JULIO

Artista: Rock en Tu Idioma Sinfónico
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $619 a $660

Artista: DLD
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $575 a $1,035

 

