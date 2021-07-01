Vuelven los calendarios mensuales de CONCIERTOS: fechas y precios para JULIO 2021

La pandemia de covid-19 fue un duro golpe para los eventos musicales a nivel mundial. Sin embargo, desde el mes pasado, el gobierno de la Ciudad de México dio luz verde para el regreso de los conciertos con las debidas medidas sanitarias.
Tras una larga espera, algunos artistas ya han tenido conciertos presenciales en espacios abiertos, como el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez en la capital y el Parque Fundidora en Monterrey. Te compartimos el calendario de conciertos de julio 2021, en el que destacan las presentaciones de Christian Nodal, Caifanes y Enjambre.
2 DE JULIO
Artista: Ed Maverik
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $550 a $950
Artista: Little Jesus
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $380 a $895
Artista: Ha*Ash
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $859 a $900
3 DE JULIO
Artista: Ha*Ash
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $859 a $900
Artista: Siddhartha
Lugar: Deportivo Santa Marta (EDOMEX)
Precio: $450 a $600
Artista: María José
Lugar: Parque Fundidora (MONTERREY)
Precio: Boletos agotados
Artista: Gera MX
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $380 a $895
4 DE JULIO
Artista: Gera MX
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $380 a $895
Artista: Lila Downs
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $648 a $720
8 DE JULIO
Artista: Celest
Lugar: Foro Indie Rocks! (CDMX)
Precio: Boletos agotados
10 DE JULIO
Artista: Christian Nodal
Lugar: Feria de León (LEÓN)
Precio: $1,075 a $3,050
Artista: DLD
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $380 a $895
Artista: Gera MX
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $575 a $1,035
15 DE JULIO
Artista: Gera MX
Lugar: Gran Recinto (EDOMEX)
Precio: $920 a $1,380
16 DE JULIO
Artista: Renee
Lugar: Café Iguana (MONTERREY)
Precio: Boletos agotados
Artista: Axel Catalán
Lugar: Foro Indie Rocks! (CDMX)
Precio: $200 a $250
17 DE JULIO
Artista: Enjambre
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $575 a $1,035
Artista: Odisseo + Porter
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: Sin anunciar
Artista: Little Jesus
Lugar: Gran Recinto (EDOMEX)
Precio: $635 a $865
Artista: Mau y Ricky
Lugar: Parque Fundidora (Monterrey)
Precio: Boletos agotados
22 DE JULIO
Artista: Enjambre
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $607 a $660
23 DE JULIO
Artista: Caifanes
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: Precio: $360 a $379
Artista: Banda el Recodo
Lugar: Parque Fundidora (MONTERREY)
Precio: Desde $957
Artista: Caloncho
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $395 a $1,095
24 DE JULIO
Artista: Caifanes
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $360 a $379
Artista: Camilo VII + Porter
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $575 a $1,035
25 DE JULIO
Artista: Enjambre
Lugar: Auditorio Pabellón M (MONTERREY)
Precio: $395 a $1,095
Artista: Intocable
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $859 a $900
29 DE JULIO
Artista: Sebastián Yatra
Lugar: Parque Fundidora (MONTERREY)
Precio: Boletos agotados
31 DE JULIO
Artista: Rock en Tu Idioma Sinfónico
Lugar: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (CDMX)
Precio: $619 a $660
Artista: DLD
Lugar: Teatro Morelos (TOLUCA)
Precio: $575 a $1,035